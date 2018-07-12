Guy Coats His iPhone With Resin, Accidentally Makes An Apple Ad In The Process

The show's creative influence won't be diminished and it's already received plenty of recognition in its long life. That said, when risky shows don't rake in awards, that makes it harder for their kindred spirits to make it on TV.
The DRL SIM is the only simulator that translates online flying into better real-world flying. Hone your piloting skills with a fully customizable drone racing experience to achieve a flight that’s right for you. You can even race real DRL drones through real DRL course maps that you’ve seen the pros fly on ESPN.
What would happen if every one of a city's streets intersected at exactly one point? It would be a nightmare for rush-hour traffic, sure, but it's a great way to visualize the orientation of a city's streets.
Texture is a class thing. The more money you have, the more texture you get. The reverse is true of lighting and sound: the more money you have, the less of both of those you get. Walmart's textureless surfaces are intended to look as cheap as possible — but is there a way to fix that?