This Invisibility Prank A Boy's Family Pulls On Him May Have Gone Just A Bit Too Far

Blu e-Cigs has a brand new line of Intense liquidpods that uses a different nicotine extraction process to give a more flavorsome vape and intense experience. Use the code INTENSE20 and get 20% off your order.
Sold from vending machines in Pennsylvania, feed depots in Nevada, pharmacies in Georgia and jewelry stores in Texas, ammunition is in many states easier to buy than cold medicine. But in California, which already enforces some of the nation's most restrictive gun laws, there is a movement underway against the unfettered sale of bullets.