DON'T DO THIS TO YOUR CHILD

This Invisibility Prank A Boy's Family Pulls On Him May Have Gone Just A Bit Too Far

0 diggs
Props to the whole family for committing to the bit till the very end, but, boy, we do not want to be this kid.
Newsflare via Video Elephant
'GUNS DON'T KILL PEOPLE; BULLETS DO'

4 diggs The New York Times
Sold from vending machines in Pennsylvania, feed depots in Nevada, pharmacies in Georgia and jewelry stores in Texas, ammunition is in many states easier to buy than cold medicine. But in California, which already enforces some of the nation's most restrictive gun laws, there is a movement underway against the unfettered sale of bullets.
A RETURN TO INNOCENCE

0 diggs thecut.com
In order to really define my style, all I had to do was remember the way I dressed when I was a kid, before I cared about what people thought of me or had developed an external idea of myself.
IT'S TIME FOR THE CITIZENS TO TAKE ACTION

3 diggs The Atlantic
Instead of placing their faith in the resilience of the system, ordinary voters are going to have to step up and restore the constitutional balance of power.