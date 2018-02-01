#INSTATRAVEL

This Short Shows That Everyone Is Basically Taking The Same Pictures Now When They Travel

1 digg Vimeo
We could all do with a little more creativity and a little less Leaning Tower of Pisa shenanigans.
Via The Verge
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WALLETS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Is Not A Wallet For Hoarders

25 diggs ridgewallet.com
Is your wallet the width of a meatball sub? Time to simplify. The Ridge Wallet is a slim, RFID-blocking wallet that will hold up to 12 cards and has a modular design for easy access. They’re made from aluminum, titanium or carbon fiber and come with a lifetime guarantee.

The Best Long Reads

THE PAIN STICKS AROUND

4 diggs pagesix.com
The series showcased wild stunts in a world before iPhones, social media and YouTube, airing for two years and eventually morphing into nine films and four spin-offs. But once the cameras stopped rolling, several of the show's stars were left severely injured and suffering from substance abuse problems — and truly discovered just how dark fame can be.