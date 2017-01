Sooo Jeff Merkley just showed inauguration photos during the OMB confirmation hearing and asked Mick Mulvaney which crowd is larger pic.twitter.com/BoU3yr4CAW

SENATOR U. MA (D) Democratic Senator Trolls Trump's Budget Director Pick With Images Of Obama And Trump's Inauguration Crowds

We're several days into President Trump's term and everyone is *still* stuck on those inauguration crowds. Still, this is a pretty deft — if useless — bit of trolling.