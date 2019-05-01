Man Hears A Loud Car Honk In Gas Station, Realizes It's His Impatient Dog

Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne — the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
Yoga teacher Amanda Eller set out for a short three-mile jog when she became disoriented, walking deeper and deeper into the forest until she was totally lost. After over two weeks in the wilderness surviving cold weather, flash floods, and a fall into a steep ravine — subsisting on berries, guava, and stream water — she was finally found.