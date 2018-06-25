If Twitter and the Washington Post op-ed section are to be believed, we're at some sort of tipping point for the way we conduct political debate here in the United States. The crucial word here is "civility."
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is always inventing crazy new stuff. The Reconfigurable Wheel Track is crazy because it's two things — a wheel and a tread — and it can seamlessly switch between them.
Julia Guimarães, a reporter with TV Globo and SporTV in Brazil, says this is the second time she has been sexually harassed during the Russia world cup. This particular incident occurred before the Japan vs. Senegal game.