The Story Of The Nirvana Baby, Plus Other Iconic Album Covers

Last Friday, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme was found guilty of killing a South Boston nightclub owner 25 years ago. And while the crimes of Cadillac Frank and his contemporaries were heinous, their nicknames were undeniably cool.
Though the series has long been a staple in Japan since its inception in 1989, it has struggled to garner much of a global audience — and series executive producer Yuu Miyake believes missing that early PlayStation window is one of the major culprits.
Slack integrates with the apps and services you already use every day. Pipe in performance data, support tickets, budget approvals, code reviews, sales leads, bug reports, press mentions — it all flows into the stream of conversation.
Greg (a pseudonym, because I wouldn't want him to get any new followers out of this) was capital-O Online. He was a Twitter power-user. He'd even secured his job at a prestigious magazine through his active presence on the site.