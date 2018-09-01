AT&T is running a few online-only TV and internet bundle specials that include a $50 Visa gift card. And for a few more days, you can get an extra $100 Visa card when you switch your internet over to AT&T.
This is my favorite kind of interaction on Twitter because the real world doesn’t work like this. You can't tell your friends about somebody you saw on the street and then just magically manifest them into your reality.
By now, some quarter-century after the launch of the first supermarket loyalty cards, the algorithms retailers use can burrow into our data and uncover the most remarkable insights about who we are and what our future holds for us.