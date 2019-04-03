People Are Completely Incapable Of Escaping A Simple 'Ice Jail'

DC movies took a break after "Justice League," then came roaring back with "Aquaman's" bizarre, beach bro vibes. Is "Shazam!" tagging in to officially start a hot-streak for DC, or will fans be shouting out a different word that begins with "sh"?
LeBron's move to Los Angeles seemed predicated on the assumption that he could bend events to his will — that he's too big to fail. How does the Lakers' doomed season change our understanding of his transformative powers?
Gavin and Dan of the Slow Mo Guys YouTube channel team up with professional firefighters to capture the dangerous phenomenon in which a compartment on fire with little or no ventilation is suddenly flooded with oxygen.