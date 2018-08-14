'ALRIGHT, YOU WIN, JUST PLEASE SHUT UP'

Asshole Hyenas Relentlessly Annoy A Lion Until It Gives Up Its Dinner

0 diggs
If the lion is the king of the jungle, then the hyena is the king's perpetually bothersome younger siblings.
Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THAT YOU, TASMANIAN DEVIL?

5 diggs
This concert in Limpopo, South Africa was called off thanks to a flying clusterfuck of plastic tables and chairs.
THE BRONX IS UP

2 diggs citylab.com
These Bronx natives have been here for years. In the midst of rapid gentrification, they say they are taking control and offering the borough cultural experiences that as youngsters, they had to venture downtown to find.
UFOS IN THE CITY OF ANGELS

9 diggs The New York Times
A group in Los Angeles has attracted UFO enthusiasts from all over the world. They've formed together around the common question: What are these things in the sky, exactly, and how can they know more about them?