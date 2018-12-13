A Hilariously Depressing Parody Of The 'Hustle' Lifestyle

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Money doesn't buy happiness, Dick's takes on the gun lobby and the most dangerous foods.
WhiteKnightTwo took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California yesterday, carrying aboard two test pilots and four NASA experiments on its SpaceShipTwo. This is the first time SpaceShipTwo has reached space, topping 250,000 feet before coasting back to Earth.
As I watched Google's CEO Sundar Pichai field questions from the House Judiciary Committee it was hard not to feel like there was a big gap in how the internet works and how that gap may have to do with age.
Speaking to CNN on Thursday about now-declassified events, Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, said that the expedition was part of a secret US military mission to recover two sunken nuclear submarines on the bottom of the ocean.