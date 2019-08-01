Hungry Cougar Stares Down Woman During Her Hike

A few days ago, the US stock market suffered its worst day in 2019 because of fears of a trade war. To get a better sense of how much of a stock market drop it was, here's a visualization of the US stock market in the past 10 years.
Starring in TV shows like "A Different World" and movies like "Jingle All The Way," Sinbad was one of the most visible comedians in America throughout the 1990s. Then, he seemingly vanished. It turns out there are several factors for why he disappeared from the pop culture landscape.
It's a problem that's existed for thousands of years with optical devices, and one that was assumed to be unsolvable until a Mexican physicist developed a mind-melting formula that could revolutionize how lenses are manufactured.
The United States was suffering from an epidemic of infertility, in-vitro fertilization expert Martin Quigley told Time magazine in 1984. According to the magazine, the rate of infertility in the United States had tripled over the past 20 years, and the childbearing potential of American women was in jeopardy.