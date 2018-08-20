This Performance Art Piece Of Humans Acting Like Sheep Is Weirdly Amazing

2017 was the costliest wildfire season in American history. The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that were $18.4 billion in wildfire-related damages, including three separate California fires that topped $1 billion.
Crutchfield is the best place to get any and all auto audio goods — among other gear. They have quality products, fair prices, free installation options and legendary customer service. Go on and treat yourself while it's still roll-down-the-window-and kick-up-the-jams weather.
While many wrestlers develop addictions stemming from the wrestling lifestyle in some form, like the introduction to easily accessible pills, Neidhart's demons are well-documented as going back at least to his teen years.
One mining town in the outback, Broken Hill, is even reporting crowds of emus arriving into town searching for water and food. The birds, which are flightless and can grow more than 6 feet tall, have been spotted running laps of the main street, eating gardens and gate crashing football matches.