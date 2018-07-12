A WEIRD SOLUTION IS STILL A SOLUTION

Scientists Are Using Human Hair Stuffed Into Panty Hose To Solve A Real Environmental Problem

0 diggs
It might be time to start saving that pesky stuff building up in your shower.
Vox
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SIMULATORS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Learn To Fly A Drone Online With This Sophisticated DRL Simulator

4 diggs thedroneracingleague.com/simulator/
The DRL SIM is the only simulator that translates online flying into better real-world flying. Hone your piloting skills with a fully customizable drone racing experience to achieve a flight that’s right for you. You can even race real DRL drones through real DRL course maps that you’ve seen the pros fly on ESPN.
FULLY DIMENSIONAL

2 diggs Fast Company
A manufacturing technique from MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab that is poised to disrupt everything from furniture to housing finally has market-viable products to showcase. And they are stunning.
TIPPING POINT

2 diggs popula.com
It is possible for restaurant workers to do more than barely get by.
I SPY WITH MY LITTLE EYE, AN INDICTMENT

0 diggs The Atlantic
It was going to be Donald Trump’s "easiest" meeting, at least according to Trump himself. After a week of tense exchanges with allies in Brussels and then the U.K., the U.S president would head to Helsinki for his first formal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then on Friday, right as the president was settling down to tea with the Queen, the indictments came.