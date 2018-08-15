A Quintet Of 'Human Water Fountains' Performs A Disgustingly Hilarious Bit On 'America's Got Talent'

The goal of Nicole He's "ENHANCE.COMPUTER" is simple: find a four-digit code hidden in a picture before someone commits a crime. The only catch is that the only thing you can use to find it is your voice.
She is Trump's loyal adviser, the woman who carried him over the finish line to the White House. He is one of the president's most notable conservative critics and wishes he had never introduced his wife to Trump in the first place.
In "No Man's Sky," you can take command of really, really big ships. You can't have land them on planets, but apparently you *can* park them just above a planet's atmosphere and take a plunge in just your spacesuit.
Does "Crazy Rich Asians" live up to the high-bar set by the novel it's based on? Will moviegoers yearning for a relatable Asian American story on-screen and/or a great rom-com find both, or neither? Here's what the reviews have to say.
Almond growing in California is a $7.6 billion industry that wouldn't be possible without the 30 billion bees (and hundreds of human beekeepers) who keep the trees pollinated — and whose very existence is in peril.