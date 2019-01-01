Dad Figures Out One Simple Trick To Immediately Make His Baby Stop Crying

Charles once broke his dominant right hand once but didn't want to miss work, so he taught himself to cook with his left. "Now I'm real good with both. I can do this thing with my eyes closed," he said.
On the morning of May 11, 2008, a US Army private second class named Matthew Warren Brown died of a single gunshot wound to the head while manning a watchtower at a forward operating base in Afghanistan. The bullet was fired from his own gun.
The marriage between America's cultural traditionalists and its reactionary plutocrats is a relatively young one. And if Fox News' prime-time programming is any guide, the former are contemplating a trial separation.