DO THE NOODLE DANCE

A Not-At-All-Intimidating Explanation Of How To Make Pasta From Scratch

6 diggs
You'll have most of these ingredients already in your pantry and you don't need a fancy pasta maker.
Tasty
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals