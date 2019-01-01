The Most Efficient Way To Pack A Suitcase, According To Marie Kondo

On the morning of May 11, 2008, a U.S. Army private second class named Matthew Warren Brown died of a single gunshot wound to the head while manning a watchtower at a forward operating base in Afghanistan. The bullet was fired from his own gun.
The marriage between America's cultural traditionalists and its reactionary plutocrats is a relatively young one. And if Fox News' prime-time programming is any guide, the former are contemplating a trial separation.
"Presidents declare national emergencies all of the time. What they don't do is declare an emergency just to win a policy fight with Congress. So the question we need to ask is: is Trump even allowed to do this?"
In the early 2000s, stars could still go to bars and let their hair down without becoming a Twitter Moment, as Pantera Sarah, one of the era's top club promoters, reveals in her personal pictures of A-listers at now-defunct hotspots.