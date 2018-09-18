CRAFT > KRAFT

Just Really Beautiful Footage Of Pasta Chefs Doing What They Do Best

They'll have you convinced that it's a worthwhile thing to attempt at home.
PROVING WHAT WE ALREADY GUESSED

A CBC News and Toronto Star investigation reveals how box-office behemoth Ticketmaster uses its own bag of tricks — which includes partnering with scalpers — to boost its profits at the expense of music fans.
HANGING ON BY A THREAD

The once-endangered vicuna is thriving in the Peruvian Andes, thanks to a bold plan to sustainably gather and sell its valuable fleece – and give locals a stake in its survival.