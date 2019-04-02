AVOID 'MLM' COMPANIES LIKE THE PLAGUE

How To Spot A Pyramid Scheme From A Mile Away

5 diggs
Very smart people have gotten swindled and hoodwinked by snake oil salesmen. Here's how to cut through their lies so the same fate doesn't befall you.
TED-Ed
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GOOD TASTE

2 diggs The Atlantic
Although salt is abundant here on Earth, it still requires extraction from stone deposits or salty waters. The process of mining that salt can produce interesting landscapes, including deep, stable caverns, multicolored pools of water, and geometric carvings.
HOUSE HUNTING IN SOON-TO-BE OCEAN

6 diggs popula.com
The consensus among informed observers is that the sea will rise in Miami Beach somewhere between 13 and 34 inches by 2050. By 2100, it is extremely likely to be closer to six feet, which means, unless you own a yacht and a helicopter, sayonara.
OVERGROWN AND ALL THE CREEPIER

2 diggs Messy Nessy Chic
The youngest son to one of the most brutal leaders in recent history, Tommy Suharto's tale fits somewhere on the same shelf as Pablo Escobar's and Kim Jung Un's. Parisian photographer and explorer Romain Veillon takes us through the ghostly hotel that many believe has been cursed by Suharto's victims.