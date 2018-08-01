Cybersecurity Experts Judge The Accuracy Of Hacking Scenes In Movies And TV

There's an academic term for one-sided, media-enabled relationships: parasocial relationships. Video essayist Shannon Strucci is helping spread it to an online audience that desperately needs the language.
The eBay listing read like an eight-word short story: "Wool and silk blend; brand new with tags." But I could verify that this listing was indeed very real, because it was written by my ex-boyfriend. The Comme des Garçons tie he was selling was the same one I had given him for Christmas just 12 days prior.
Last week I published a story with the headline 'Either This Data is Incorrect, or These Physicists Just Changed the World.' Shortly thereafter, my inbox was overrun with emails about the story that weren't about content of the article, but rather the grammatical error in its headline.
As some of the biggest US technology companies have lined up to bid on the $10 billion contract to create a massive Pentagon cloud computing network, the behind-the-scenes war to win it has turned ugly.