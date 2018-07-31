Fuses And Circuit Breakers, As Explained By 'This Old House'

Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
The current media narrative is of a movement that is oddly devoid of the people who make up the movement — immigrants themselves who for years have been the ones to, often quite literally, put their bodies on the line to end the deportation and criminalization of undocumented Americans.
It's not that we don't want to; it's that there are only so many hours in the day, and so many media subscriptions you can afford, and sometimes paying hours of attention to multiple prestige dramas is exhausting and you just want to have "Bar Rescue" on in the background while you scroll through Twitter.