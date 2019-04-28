EVERYONE WAS REALLY LATE

How Did People Wake Up Before Alarm Clocks Existed?

2 diggs
How did people coordinate with one another before clocks were in common use?
Today I Found Out
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
VAPE PENS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Your Vape Pen Should Look As Good As It Performs

2 diggs vesselbrand.com
With magnetic charging, superior airflow, and unique materials like walnut and black wood, you'll quickly discover that Vessel was built to be superior. For those who never settle, welcome to Vessel.