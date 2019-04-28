How Did People Wake Up Before Alarm Clocks Existed?

Sabika Sheikh, a Muslim exchange student from Pakistan with dreams of changing the world, struck up an unlikely friendship with an evangelical Christian girl. The two became inseparable — until the day a fellow student opened fire.
"I had dreamt of writing for Sports Illustrated since I was a small child, had even turned down a medical school acceptance to pursue that dream. Now the laugh was on me. Only those who've been there can appreciate the bitterness that wells up within."
As Slack prepares to go public, the company is warning potential investors that it's a target for malicious attacks from "sophisticated organized crime, nation-state and nation-state supported actors," according to an SEC filing published today.
A decent level of physical fitness, a fondness for climbing, an intimate knowledge of giant old-growth tree species, and being handy with a crossbow: if you possess this most unusual of skill sets, then tree-climbing botanist may be the job you never realized you were born to do.