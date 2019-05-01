KRILL'N IT

Beautiful Footage Of  Humpback Whales Making A Bubble Net

3 diggs
In this group-feeding method, humpbacks circle a school of small fish and blow a net of bubbles to disorient and corral them.
Via Caters
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TRULY MAGISTERIAL

11 diggs
Barcelona have managed to grab a 3-0 lead in their Champions League semifinal against Liverpool, thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi. The first, a tap-in off a rebound. The second, this piece of absolute magic.