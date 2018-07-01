Guy Takes A Swing At A Hornet's Nest, Regrets Locking His Front Door

The only mortgage application process that is 100% online, Better Mortgage helps you get pre-approval in less than three minutes. Pre-approval gives you a realistic idea of how much house you can afford — the first step in the home-buying process.
If you've ever wished you could recreate the iconic scene in Star Wars, where Luke Skywalker discovers a holographic message of Princess Leia, pretty much kicking off the entire franchise, you can now get a lot closer to that dream.
Lately, the air has been crackling with financial resentment. Tweets and articles about money—about, say, how Kylie Jenner is a self-made billionaire, or how two rich college graduates chose their expensive apartment in Kips Bay, or how one young woman lives in New York on an intern's salary and a generous parental allowance—have extended themselves, like steel rods, into our atmosphere of extreme inequality.
In January 2012, journalist Michael Scott Moore was captured by a gang of pirates during a reporting trip in central Somalia. He would spend a total of 32 months in captivity. Here, Moore tells the story of the day he tried to escape.
Henry Cavill's got his (infamous) mustache, Tom Cruise is still doing his own (inadvisable) stunts and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie is back to engineer more absurd action in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."