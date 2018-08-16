DO NOT WATCH IF CLAUSTROPHOBIC

A Tour Of Hong Kong's 'Cage Homes' And Other Ultra-Tiny Apartments

0 diggs
Tens of thousands of people are living in spaces smaller than parking spaces.
Vox
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

6 diggs Indiegogo
All you have to do is lay down. That's it. The C-Rest neck support helps you release tension, improve posture and relieve stress in 10 minutes. It's like an on-demand neck rub. And if that sounds good to you at all, then now would be a good time to back their Indiegogo campaign.
BLUE IS THE MOST DESIRABLE COLOR

4 diggs BBC
The color survives in the work of 17th Century Spanish colonial painters, a symbol of the wealth that ultimately doomed the Mayans.
'IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS'

15 diggs Outside Online
In November 2015, veteran thru-hiker Stephen "Otter" Olshansky was on the Continental Divide Trail in northern New Mexico when winter storms blanketed the area with several feet of snow. Pinned down and running out of food, he scraped his way to a campground latrine, holed up inside and prayed for help to arrive.