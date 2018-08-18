PUT THE BUTTER DOWN

These Common Home Remedies Don't Do Jack Squat

0 diggs
What if — and hear us out on this — you just listened to your doctor?
SciShow
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

6 diggs crutchfield.com
Crutchfield is the best place to get any and all auto audio goods —  among other gear. They have quality products, fair prices, free installation options and legendary customer service. Go on and treat yourself while it's still roll-down-the-window-and kick-up-the-jams weather.
A HOTTIE WITH A BODY OF WORK

0 diggs GQ
How, in times like these, is a golden-haired, chiseled-bodied action star supposed to be... relevant? GQ's Lauren Larson discovers how Chris Hemsworth threw out the old macho playbook and became a new kind of leading man.
THIS IS A SECURITY PSA

1 digg Wired
A spate of hacked Instagram accounts. A $220 million lawsuit against AT&T. A bustling underground crime ring. They all have roots in an old problem that has lately found new urgency: SIM card swaps, a scam in which hackers steal your mobile identity — and use it to upend your life.