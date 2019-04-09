AN ABSOLUTE SWEEP

Guy Wins $110,914 In A Single Game On 'Jeopardy!', Obliterating The Single-Day Record

1 digg
James Holzhauer made a huge leap from the previous one-day record of $77,000 by Roger Craig.
Jeopardy!
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SMOOTH MOVE, EINSTEIN

14 diggs
The Event Horizon Telescope, an international array of observatories teaming up to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope in the hopes of capturing the first real image of a black hole, held six simultaneous press conferences across the globe today — and what those conferences announced did not disappoint.