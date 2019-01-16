*MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THEME PLAYS*

Guy Nearly Falls Off Of Truck, Pulls Off The Ultimate Save

2 diggs
And gets an assist from a kind motorist along the way.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DO YOU HEAR WHAT I AM?

0 diggs knowablemagazine.org
Ultrasound isn't just for images. Sonogenetics and other promising technologies let researchers use focused sound waves to control genes and entire cells deep in the tissues of living animals, without surgery.