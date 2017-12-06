Hikers Discover An Eerie, Ash-Covered Landscape After Bali's Volcano Eruption

Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.
The extinct Dodo had a little-known relative on another island. This fascinating bird ultimately suffered the same fate as its iconic cousin, but we can reconstruct some of its biology thanks to the writings of a French explorer who studied it during his travels of the Indian Ocean.
I've been on iOS for almost a decade now. Even if Android "Oreo" is supposedly decent, even if Google "gets" design these days, I was sure — just as I know a lot of iPhone users are — that the change would be too much to stomach. Instead, I haven't looked back.