ALSO STARRING ANDRÉ 3000

Robert Pattinson And His Daughter Are Hurdling Towards A Black Hole In Sci-Fi Thriller 'High Life'

"Break the laws of nature and you'll pay for it."
A24
GROWING UP WITH 'PRECOCIOUS PUBERTY'

The result of a rare hereditary genetic mutation in my family is premature everything: bone growth, muscle development, body hair, the full menu of dramatic physical changes that accompany puberty. Only instead of being 13, you're 2.
