This Is Probably The Coolest Way We've Ever Seen A Tree Removed

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
After a disappointing second season, "True Detective" returns on January 13 for a third season. Can Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali prove time is a flat circle by bringing the show back to its former glory?
Researchers already knew that this wonder material can conduct electricity at ultra-high speed. But an MIT team took a giant leap by turning graphene into a superconductor: a material that allows electricity to flow without resistance.