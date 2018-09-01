WATER UP

We Had No Idea This Was A Way Helicopters Helped Fight Fires

0 diggs
This particular helicopter is assisting in putting out a 154-acre brush fire that had broken out in Marin County this week.
Newsflare via Video Elephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ANALYTICS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Takes The Guesswork Out Of Understanding Your Users’ Behavior

2 diggs hotjar.com
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.