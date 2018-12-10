Hasan Minhaj Untangles The US And Saudi Arabia's Relationship In The Wake Of Khashoggi Murder

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
Ask yourself this. What would "Pulp Fiction" be without Uma Thurman's jet-black bob? What would "Road House" be without Patrick Swayze's mullet? Can you even imagine "Spring Breakers" without James Franco's cornrows?
The YouTube account of Gavin McInnes — the founder of far-right organization Proud Boys and one of the co-founders of Vice Magazine — was terminated Monday because of repeated copyright violations, according to a message posted on his account page.
The House of Commons cannot pass laws without the mace present (sure, why not), so when Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle got fed up with debate over the Brexit deal vote, he just picked it up and tried to walk it out of the House.
The US has a current estimated population of 327 million, whereas Canada has an estimated population of only 37 million. There are plenty of ways to describe, explain or visualize Canada's lack of people, but our current favorite for its sheer simplicity is this map.