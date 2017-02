'WAIT TIL THE NAACP HEARS ABOUT THIS' There Was An Envelope Mixup At The 1964 Oscars, And Sammy Davis Jr. Handled It Like A Champ

The stakes were lower when Sammy Davis Jr. got handed the wrong envelope (the winner he announced first *did* win an Oscar — just not the one he was announcing). But he handled it with aplomb. The mixup happens midway through the video, but watch the beginning for Davis Jr.'s excellent impressions.