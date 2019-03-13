'HOPE WILL NEVER BE SILENT'

The Radical Persistence Of Harvey Milk

0 diggs
Harvey Milk wanted to represent his community in San Francisco, envisioning a more inclusive and personal approach to local government — and so he ran and ran and ran again.
TED-Ed
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HAAAAAVE YOU MET MY FRIEND?

3 diggs FlowingData
"So how'd you two meet?" There's always a story, but the general ways people meet are usually similar. Using the freshly released How Couples Meet and Stay Together dataset, we can see the most common ways.