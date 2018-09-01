FASTER WITH MORE COLORS. GREAT.

A Thorough, Hands-On First Impression Of The iPhone Xs And iPhone Xs Max

1 digg
Alright, alright. We'll admit it. The camera upgrades are pretty darn amazing.
Marques Brownlee
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'THEY WERE DYING'

12 diggs Outside Online
Thousands of people flock to the Alps each year to ski tour high-elevation routes, spending comfortable nights in a string of huts that serve wine and hot meals. This spring, a group of experienced skiers and their guide were trapped in a storm overnight on an exposed saddle. By morning, nearly all were dead or dying.
ANALYTICS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Takes The Guesswork Out Of Understanding Your Users' Behavior

11 diggs hotjar.com
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
WE MISS YOU, DYLAN MAXWELL

0 diggs
Fictional teenage documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund are back to explore a new high school mystery as seen through all the trappings of a big-budget true crime show. This time, the crime in question is way worse (shittier, you might say) than some crude graffiti. Here's what the reviews say.