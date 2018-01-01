HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?

This Is The Weirdest Possible Ending To A Handball Match

0 diggs
A German handball team had a chance to tie the game up in the final seconds, but were stymied by an extremely rare turn of events involving a stuck ball.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'NOSTALIGIA, SADNESS, LONGING'

1 digg Pacific Standard
After fleeing the Carr Fire, survivors ask: What did they leave behind? In the days afterward, they dwelled mainly on the things they left behind. False teeth. Diaries. A coin collection. A grandparent's blanket.
LOOKING A LITTLE BIT OFF COLOR

6 diggs Wired
Photographer Edward Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier's "Anthropocene Project" chronicles mankind's permanent alteration of the natural world.