GET OUT OF THE CHAIR, LADY Wannabe Jedi Hairdresser Insists On Cutting Patron's Hair With A Friggin' Laser

"We are not cutting with a solid material, we are cutting with a beam of light. There is no friction, no breakage, it is a clean cut that at the same time cauterizes," he proclaims in the video. "This laser has the capacity to cut metal, but it is harmless, you have to know how to handle it."