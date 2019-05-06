HEADPHONE USERS BEWARE

Woman Watching Hailstorm Through Her Glass Door Gets A Rude Surprise

1 digg
It's really raining hail and hell out there in Naperville, Illinois.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WITH GREAT POWER COMES GREAT IDIOCY

0 diggs
​The sheer recklessness and lack of concern for other drivers' safety displayed here is just breathtaking.
BOLD COMFORT

0 diggs stratechery.com
It was fun seeing what Apple came up with in its attempt to build the most powerful Mac ever, in the same way it is fun to read about supercars. More importantly, I thought that sense of "going for it" that characterized the Mac Pro permeated Apple's entire keynote.