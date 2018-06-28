OUCH

Tourist Tries To Touch An Elephant's Trunk, Gets His Clock Cleaned

1 digg
Elephants: Big, strong, wild and willing to use their trunks to teach annoying tourists a lesson.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
APIs WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Stop Wasting Your Time Chasing Down eSignatures

0 diggs hellosign.com
With in depth documentation, customizable features and a dashboard that makes your code easy to debug, you won't find an eSignature product with an easier path to implementation. It’s 2x faster than other eSignature APIs. Interested? Try it out for free.
'PRECURSOR TO MORE AGGRESSIVE STEPS'

0 diggs Los Angeles Times
As President Trump continues to rage against the Russia investigation clouding his administration, House Republicans are calling in top law enforcement officials for questioning and are escalating their demands for sensitive documents about the case.