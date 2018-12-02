WELCOME TO NEW YORK!

Guy Proposes To Girlfriend In Times Square, Drops Ring Into Subway Grate

Luckily, the NYPD retrieved it and — thanks to the power of social media —was able to locate the couple and return it.
NYPD via Storyful
