Guitarist Recreates Other Instruments' Sounds With Incredible Accuracy

To industry outsiders, it was a shock. What could have brought down one of Boeing's newest, most technologically sophisticated airplanes? But those closer to the airplane's development knew better: there had been warning signs from the start.
Barcelona have managed to grab a 3-0 lead in their Champions League semifinal against Liverpool, thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi. The first, a tap-in off a rebound. The second, this piece of absolute magic.
This is something that I've been lucky enough to see on some prototypes, but it's more than a little valuable for the public to get a sense of what a self-driving car "sees" when driving down the road.