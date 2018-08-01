'YOU SAW NOTHING'

Cat Breaks Out Of Cage, Sees Its Owner, Locks Itself Back In


When caught red-handed, the best move is to just act like it never happened.
Via Newsflare
HOW MANY FAKE FRIENDS DO YOU HAVE?


There's an academic term for one-sided, media-enabled relationships: parasocial relationships. Video essayist Shannon Strucci is helping spread it to an online audience that desperately needs the language.
PAPA DON'T PREACH OR PIZZA


​Last month, John "Papa John" Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board from the pizza chain he founded after it was revealed that he had used a racial slur in a conference call back in May. So today, he launched a website to defend himself.
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Team Management Tool That's Raised Nearly $100M In Funding

monday.com
monday.com is a team management platform designed to connect people to processes while creating transparency. monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams in 140 countries and facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage communication, workflows and entire operations on a platform your team will actually enjoy using.
PURPLE IN THE RACE

GQ
Down in deep-red Texas, a fresh-faced liberal named Beto O'Rourke has a shot at beating Ted Cruz. But huge as that would be, the race has grander implications: It helps explain all the giddy hopes and secret fears of Democrats everywhere.