SLIP SLIDING AWAY

Here's What It Looks Like When 10 Billion Tons Of Ice Fall Into The Ocean

5 diggs
New York University's Denise Holland captured this footage of a unusually massive calving event on Greenland's Helheim Glacier.
H/T Washington Post
