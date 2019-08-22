Greedy Peacock Steals Lunch From A Little Boy

Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
Since electric vehicles can recover energy through regenerative braking rather than wasting that energy as heat in a traditional braking system, the extra weight the dump truck carries on the way down a hill actually delivers more energy to the batteries than the truck used on the way up.
For several days this spring, I lived my life through this Invasive Firefox, which logged every site I visited, all the advertising tracking servers that were watching my surfing and all the data they obtained.
The "new" Seven Wonders of the World attract millions of travelers every year. Some people are blown away by the sites, like the spectacular cloud forest that shrouds Machu Picchu or the exquisite marble carvings of the Taj Mahal. Others leave unimpressed by the so-called wonders and leave reviews on the Internet to prove it.