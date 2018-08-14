A group in Los Angeles has attracted UFO enthusiasts from all over the world. They've formed together around the common question: What are these things in the sky, exactly, and how can they know more about them?
Over the weekend an opinion was published on the internet. A shocking development, I know. The opinion in question? Sandy Hingston's trend piece in Philadelphia Magazine, "How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise." Millennials on the internet, well, they disagree.
The dispute centers on an analysis of Tinder done in 2017 by Wall Street banks to set a value for stock options received by Sean Rad, a Tinder co-founder, and other early employees. It also includes an allegation of sexual harassment against Tinder's former CEO, Greg Blatt.
Attacks between elders in nursing and retirement homes continues to be a common and under-reported problem, and for every comically unskilled fight between two willing participants, there exist completely unfunny one-sided beatings and horrific stories of bullying.
What could compel the late Jonathan Zittell Smith, arguably the most influential scholar of religion of the past half-century, to declare that "religion is solely the creation of the scholar's study," and that it has "no independent existence apart from the academy"?