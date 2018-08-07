SEA-TO-AIR MISSILE

Great White Shark Launches Itself Out Of The Water, Nearly Takes Off Researcher's Foot

1 digg
This boat pilot's reaction is way too chill.
Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

6 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.