OH, OKAY, BYE

Snowmobile Tears Free Of Its Rider, Enjoys A Brief Moment Of Liberation Before Slamming Into A Tree

0 diggs
This rider in Idaho hits an icy rut, causing him to lose his grip on his sled.
Trey Reed via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WALLETS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Slim Down To The Essentials With The Ridge Wallet

0 diggs ridgewallet.com
The Ridge is a minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet. Shop military-grade materials like carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum in 10+ colors and styles. Order today with code DIGG for free Christmas delivery and 10% off.
CUE THE MICHAEL JACKSON...

1 digg
First we mastered morphing from one face to another, then generating entirely new faces from neural networks — what you're seeing here is a tool that lets you generate and morph faces based on particular traits like age and pose. Kinda creepy, but maybe this'll be good for video game character creators?