How 'Good Will Hunting' Masterfully Nails The Psychology Of Character

Five years ago, he scored one of the most iconic touchdowns in college football history. These days, Davis is back in Alabama, attempting to revive his football career in a fledgling professional league.
A one-of-a-kind franchise, a front office’s conservative approach, a roster caught in limbo, and the friction between the legendary quarterback and the embattled head coach. A closer examination of what has led to the Green Bay Packers’ most disappointing season of the past decade.
This racial and political disparity is among the discoveries made by a pair of social psychologists in a paper forthcoming in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Psychological Association.
What many don’t know is how pivotal the film is in Cronenberg's body of work — re-examining some of the themes of his earlier film The Brood and serving as a turning point for how his movies depicted women.